No 'specific agenda,' but Trump, Putin have lots to discuss

By JOSH LEDERMAN and MATTHEW LEE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/07/04 15:43

FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Washington. President Donald Trump’s first face-to-face meetin

FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in St.Petersburg, Russia. President Donald Trump’s firs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week will be brimming with global intrigue. But the White House says there's "no specific agenda."

So what are two of the world's most famously unpredictable leaders to discuss?

Trump prefers to have neatly packaged achievements to pair with high-profile meetings. He may be looking for concessions from Russia to show he's delivering progress and helping restore a productive relationship.

Putin would almost surely want something in return. There's a long list of "irritants" the two countries have been discussing.

White House National Security Council and State Department officials have been reviewing possible gestures the U.S. could offer Moscow. That's according to a current and a former administration official, who weren't authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.