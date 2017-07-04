Taiwanese visits to Vietnam up 23 percent in first half of 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - According to Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of foreign tourists visiting the Southeast Asian country in the first half of 2017 surged 30 percent year-on-year to 6.2 million, while visits by Taiwanese up 23 percent from the same period last year to near 300,000.

According to the latest data released on June 28, visitor arrivals in Vietnam totaled 6.2 million in the first half of the year, while arrivals by air reached 5.21 million, a 33 percent growth year-on-year.

The number of foreign visitors coming by land and by sea reached 820,000 and 170,000, recording 15.8 percent and 25 percent increase, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of Chinese tourists marked the highest increase of 56.7 percent during the six month period, with Russian tourists coming in second with a growth of 53.4 percent, followed by South Korea (43.9 percent), and Cambodia (35.5 percent).

Taiwan was ranked 8th among the countries recording the biggest increase in visitor numbers with 23 percent and totaled 297,852.

Vietnam’s tourism sector estimated the total figure to hit 13 million by the end of 2017, while the government just extended its visa waiver program for another year last month, a move poised to attract even more foreign tourists the year to come.