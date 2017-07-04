20% of divorces in Taiwan are transnational couples

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Out of the 21,000 divorces registered in Taiwan as of May of this year, transnational couples represented 20.2 percent of the total, while transnational marriage accounted for 14.4 percent of a total of 61,000 marriages registered over the same period.

According to the latest statistics released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), of the 4,326 divorces registered from Jan. to May of this year, Chinese spouses accounted for 2,340, or 54.1 percent of the total. The next largest group was spouses from Southeast Asian nations, at 38 percent.

As for the remainder, 1.6 percent were from Hong Kong or Macau, while the remaining 6.3 percent or 271 people, were listed as "other."

Combined, Chinese and Southeast Asian spouses accounted for over 92 percent of all divorces between transnational couples in Taiwan. However, 108 fewer Chinese spouses sought a divorce compared with the same period last year, representing a 4.4 percent decline.

Overall, the share of transnational divorces dropped .1 percent from 20.3 in 2016 to 20.2 percent this year. This demonstrates a steady decline in transnational divorces from 26 percent in 2010, 24. 8 in 2011, 24.0 in 2012, 22.6 in 2013, and 20.8 in 2015.

Of the marriages registered in the first five months of this year, 8,857 were transnational couples or one in seven, which represented a 1.7 percent increase from last year.

In terms of nationality of this year's marriages, Chinese spouses accounted for 37 percent, a decrease of 11.9 percent, while Southeast Asian spouses made up 40 percent, an increase of 40 percent from last year or about 1,000 people.