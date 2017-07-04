BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|102—3
|8
|1
|New York
|200
|000
|04x—6
|8
|1
Stroman, Loup (6), D.Barnes (7), Tepera (8), Bolsinger (8) and Maile; Tanaka, Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 7-7. L_Stroman 8-5.
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|120—5
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|031
|012
|02x—9
|13
|0
Meyer, Petit (6), Bedrosian (7), Hernandez (8) and Maldonado; Ad.Mejia, Duffey (8), Kintzler (9) and Castro. W_Ad.Mejia 4-3. L_Meyer 3-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado, Valbuena. Minnesota, Mauer, Kepler.
___
|Boston
|020
|003
|000
|02—7
|10
|0
|Texas
|100
|100
|111
|00—5
|7
|1
Porcello, M.Barnes (7), Scott (8), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9), Hembree (10) and Leon; M.Perez, Barnette (6), Grilli (8), Bush (9), Leclerc (10), Frieri (11) and Lucroy. W_Hembree 1-2. L_Frieri 0-1. HRs_Texas, Napoli, Gomez, Odor.
___
|Kansas City
|110
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Kennedy, Moylan (7), Feliz (8), Soria (9) and S.Perez; A.Moore, Pazos (9) and Zunino. W_Kennedy 3-6. L_A.Moore 1-1. Sv_Soria (1). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon, Moustakas.
___
|Chicago
|013
|000
|021—7
|12
|1
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
Rodon, Swarzak (7), Jennings (8) and K.Smith; Cotton, Hendriks (6), Brady (7), Axford (9) and Phegley. W_Rodon 1-1. L_Cotton 5-8.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|431
|000
|00x—8
|11
|1
Miley, Yacabonis (2), O'Day (6), Hart (7), Bleier (8) and W.Castillo; Suter, Hughes (7), Blazek (8) and Pina. W_Suter 1-1. L_Miley 3-7.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|002—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|021—3
|6
|0
Matz, Blevins (8), Sewald (8), Edgin (9), Salas (9) and d'Arnaud, R.Rivera; Strasburg, Grace (8), Blanton (8), Solis (9), Albers (9) and Wieters. W_Albers 4-1. L_Sewald 0-3. HRs_New York, Granderson. Washington, Taylor.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|202
|000
|00x—4
|7
|1
Nova, LeBlanc (7) and Cervelli; Nola, Benoit (8), Neris (9) and Rupp. W_Nola 6-5. L_Nova 8-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco, Galvis.
___
|Miami
|000
|060
|000—
|6
|13
|0
|St. Louis
|407
|000
|12x—14
|15
|1
Locke, Tazawa (3), McGowan (5), Wittgren (7), J.Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Wainwright, Weaver (6), Lyons (7), Bowman (8), Tuivailala (9) and Molina, Fryer. W_Wainwright 9-5. L_Locke 0-5. HRs_St. Louis, Voit.
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|002
|000—3
|5
|0
|Colorado
|011
|101
|10x—5
|10
|0
L.Castillo, Cingrani (6), Storen (7), Wood (8) and Barnhart; Hoffman, McGee (8), Holland (9) and Wolters. W_Hoffman 5-1. L_L.Castillo 0-1. Sv_Holland (27). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett, Votto. Colorado, Blackmon, Tapia.