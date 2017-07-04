  1. Home
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/07/04 13:00
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0479 Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 000 102—3 8 1
New York 200 000 04x—6 8 1

Stroman, Loup (6), D.Barnes (7), Tepera (8), Bolsinger (8) and Maile; Tanaka, Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 7-7. L_Stroman 8-5.

___

Los Angeles 000 200 120—5 12 0
Minnesota 031 012 02x—9 13 0

Meyer, Petit (6), Bedrosian (7), Hernandez (8) and Maldonado; Ad.Mejia, Duffey (8), Kintzler (9) and Castro. W_Ad.Mejia 4-3. L_Meyer 3-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado, Valbuena. Minnesota, Mauer, Kepler.

___

Boston 020 003 000 02—7 10 0
Texas 100 100 111 00—5 7 1
(11 innings)

Porcello, M.Barnes (7), Scott (8), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9), Hembree (10) and Leon; M.Perez, Barnette (6), Grilli (8), Bush (9), Leclerc (10), Frieri (11) and Lucroy. W_Hembree 1-2. L_Frieri 0-1. HRs_Texas, Napoli, Gomez, Odor.

___

Kansas City 110 010 000—3 7 0
Seattle 010 000 000—1 4 0

Kennedy, Moylan (7), Feliz (8), Soria (9) and S.Perez; A.Moore, Pazos (9) and Zunino. W_Kennedy 3-6. L_A.Moore 1-1. Sv_Soria (1). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon, Moustakas.

___

Chicago 013 000 021—7 12 1
Oakland 020 000 000—2 5 2

Rodon, Swarzak (7), Jennings (8) and K.Smith; Cotton, Hendriks (6), Brady (7), Axford (9) and Phegley. W_Rodon 1-1. L_Cotton 5-8.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Baltimore 001 000 000—1 6 0
Milwaukee 431 000 00x—8 11 1

Miley, Yacabonis (2), O'Day (6), Hart (7), Bleier (8) and W.Castillo; Suter, Hughes (7), Blazek (8) and Pina. W_Suter 1-1. L_Miley 3-7.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 000 002—2 6 1
Washington 000 000 021—3 6 0

Matz, Blevins (8), Sewald (8), Edgin (9), Salas (9) and d'Arnaud, R.Rivera; Strasburg, Grace (8), Blanton (8), Solis (9), Albers (9) and Wieters. W_Albers 4-1. L_Sewald 0-3. HRs_New York, Granderson. Washington, Taylor.

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 4 0
Philadelphia 202 000 00x—4 7 1

Nova, LeBlanc (7) and Cervelli; Nola, Benoit (8), Neris (9) and Rupp. W_Nola 6-5. L_Nova 8-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco, Galvis.

___

Miami 000 060 000— 6 13 0
St. Louis 407 000 12x—14 15 1

Locke, Tazawa (3), McGowan (5), Wittgren (7), J.Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Wainwright, Weaver (6), Lyons (7), Bowman (8), Tuivailala (9) and Molina, Fryer. W_Wainwright 9-5. L_Locke 0-5. HRs_St. Louis, Voit.

___

Cincinnati 100 002 000—3 5 0
Colorado 011 101 10x—5 10 0

L.Castillo, Cingrani (6), Storen (7), Wood (8) and Barnhart; Hoffman, McGee (8), Holland (9) and Wolters. W_Hoffman 5-1. L_L.Castillo 0-1. Sv_Holland (27). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett, Votto. Colorado, Blackmon, Tapia.