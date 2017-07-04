BC-BBA--AL Glance

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/04 12:58
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 48 35 .578
New York 44 37 .543 3
Tampa Bay 43 41 .512
Baltimore 40 42 .488
Toronto 37 45 .451 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 37 .543
Kansas City 42 40 .512
Minnesota 42 40 .512
Chicago 37 45 .451
Detroit 36 45 .444 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 27 .675
Los Angeles 43 44 .494 15
Seattle 41 43 .488 15½
Texas 40 43 .482 16
Oakland 35 48 .422 21

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 8, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Texas 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Oakland 2

Kansas City 3, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (Happ 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2)

San Francisco (Cain 3-7) at Detroit (Fulmer 7-6)

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 7-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-6)

Tampa Bay (Archer 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-4)

Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-1) at Oakland (Gossett 1-3)

Baltimore (Jimenez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Nelson 6-4)

Kansas City (Duffy 4-4) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-2)

San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2)

Houston (Peacock 5-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-2)

Boston (Price 3-2) at Texas (Darvish 6-6)