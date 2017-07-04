BC-BBA--AL Glance

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
By The Associated Press
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|48
|35
|.578
|—
|New York
|44
|37
|.543
|3
|Tampa Bay
|43
|41
|.512
|5½
|Baltimore
|40
|42
|.488
|7½
|Toronto
|37
|45
|.451
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Kansas City
|42
|40
|.512
|2½
|Minnesota
|42
|40
|.512
|2½
|Chicago
|37
|45
|.451
|7½
|Detroit
|36
|45
|.444
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|27
|.675
|—
|Los Angeles
|43
|44
|.494
|15
|Seattle
|41
|43
|.488
|15½
|Texas
|40
|43
|.482
|16
|Oakland
|35
|48
|.422
|21
___
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee 8, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Boston 7, Texas 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Oakland 2
Kansas City 3, Seattle 1
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto (Happ 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2)
San Francisco (Cain 3-7) at Detroit (Fulmer 7-6)
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 7-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-6)
Tampa Bay (Archer 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-4)
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-1) at Oakland (Gossett 1-3)
Baltimore (Jimenez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Nelson 6-4)
Kansas City (Duffy 4-4) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-2)
San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2)
Houston (Peacock 5-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-2)
Boston (Price 3-2) at Texas (Darvish 6-6)