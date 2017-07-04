Afternoon thunderstorms forecast around Taiwan for Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) Afternoon thunderstorms are predicted around Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon, including Green Island and Orchid Island off the southeastern coast, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The regions covered in the warning could expect brief but heavy downpours especially in western Taiwan and mountainous areas in northeastern Taiwan, where there might be thunder, strong gusts and swollen rivers, the bureau said.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the highs in western Taiwan will range between 33-35 degrees Celsius and in eastern Taiwan will reach 32-34 degrees.

Wu said the sudden downpours are being caused by a combination of southeasterly or southern winds and strong convection currents which form over the mountains. He said this pattern of hot temperatures and sudden downpours will likely continue into next week.

Wu said that though temperatures have been high sense the plum rain season came to an end on June 20, Taipei has not yet reached a high of 36 degrees this year. This is somewhat unusual as the last time Taipei had not reached a high of 36 degrees this late in the year was in 2012, said Wu.

The only parts of Taiwan not covered in the warning are the western half and far southern tip of Pingtung County and the offshore counties of Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu).