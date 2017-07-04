Interpol president calls for unity in facing cyberattacks

SINGAPORE (AP) — The president of Interpol says countries and law enforcement agencies must work together to counter rising threats, especially those in cyberspace.

In a wide-ranging speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Meng Hongwei cited the recent outbreak of ransomware WannaCry, which affected hospitals, factories, banks, other industries and government agencies.

Meng is a top Chinese police official. His selection to lead Interpol in November alarmed activists worried about abuses and a lack of transparency within China's legal system. His speech Tuesday at a security congress was one of his first public appearances.

Lyon, France-based Interpol has 190 member nations and has the power to issue "red notices." It's the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant in use today.