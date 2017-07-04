NPM and San Francisco's Asian Art Museum forge sister museum agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The National Palace Museum (NPM) on Monday sealed a memorandum of understanding in Taipei with its first sister museum.

The National Palace Museum and San Francisco's Asian Art Museum forge a sister museum relationship in Taipei, enhancing bilateral cooperation on research and exhibition exchanges.



The agreement was signed by NPM Director Lin Jeng-yi (林正儀) and Jay Xu (許傑), director of the Asian Art Museum, and witnessed by American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) official Jesse Curtis.



Lin said at the press conference that the relationship between the NPM and Asian Art Museum goes back to 56 years ago. The two museums first collaborated to exhibit works from NPM's collection in San Francisco in 1961, which attracted more than 500,000 visitors, he said.



Two more exhibitions were held at the Asian Art Museum in 1996 and 2016, both of which also proved to be a huge hit with the American public.

Forging a sister museum relationship with San Francisco's Asian Art Museum is the first step of strengthening NPM’s international cooperation with reputable museums around the world, the NPM is looking forward to further cooperation with other museums in the future, the NPM official said.