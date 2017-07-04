  1. Home
92-year-old Belgian priest granted Taiwanese citizenship

The Belgian priest is the first foreign national in New Taipei to receive citizenship for special contributions to Taiwan

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/04 11:52

Father Pierre Mertens (right). (Photo courtesy of 台灣明愛文教基金會)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 92-year-old Catholic priest, who has devoted himself to humanitarian work for Taiwan for 65 years, is expected to receive his Taiwanese ID card today, according to the New Taipei Civil Affairs Bureau. 

Father Pierre Mertens (梅冬祺神父), a native of Belgium, will be the first foreign national in New Taipei City to receive citizenship for his meritorious service to Taiwan.  

Mertens has been involved in humanitarian work in Taiwan since 1952 and currently serves in Caritas Taiwan (台灣明愛會), which was established 1968. Due to his many years of service with Caritas Taiwan, a chapter of Caritas Internationalis, a confederation of Catholic relief, development and socials service organizations, his name has become synonymous with the organization in Taiwan. 

When the organization was first established, Taiwan was a developing country still in much need of aid. However, as the country as become more prosperous, the Taiwan chapter now provides aid to organizations in less developed nations. 

Since an amendment in the law approved last December, foreign nationals who have made a special contribution to Taiwan no longer have to give up their original citizenship when applying for Taiwanese nationality. Others still have to do so, but in contrast to past practice, they can wait until they have acquired a Taiwanese passport before they have to supply proof that they have given up their original citizenship.

In 1997, Mertens was awarded for his good deeds and in 2003 he received a medal from Pope John Paul II. 

On June 12 of this year, the Executive Yuan approved the naturalization of Mertens for special meritorious service to Taiwan and the next day the Ministry of Interior granted him Taiwanese citizenship. New Taipei Deputy Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) will hand him the card personally to thank him for his selfless dedication to the people of Taiwan. 
citizenship
dual citizenship
Taiwanese citizenship

