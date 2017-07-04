  1. Home
  2. Society

Ministry of National Defense launches new cybersecurity command

By Taiwan Today,Agencies
2017/07/04 11:08

President Tsai Ing-wen (front, third right) unveils a plaque for the new Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command under the Ministry o

The launch of the Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command under the Ministry of National Defense June 29 marks a historic step in efforts to strengthen Taiwan’s cybersecurity capabilities, according to President Tsai Ing-wen.

Tsai said at a plaque-unveiling ceremony for the command that in the information technology age, national defense extends to the realms of digital data and communications. The establishment of this unit demonstrates that the Republic of China (Taiwan) will defend its digital territory with the same unwavering resolve as its sovereign territory, she added.

The command is tasked with ensuring the nation’s readiness in cybersecurity as well as researching related developments in electromagnetic technologies. It will work to achieve these goals by fostering cooperation, cultivating talent and promoting innovation in information security.

In terms of collaboration, the command will create a comprehensive national cyber defense force through integrating resources from various branches of the ROC military. It will also draw on expertise from National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, the MND’s primary research and development organization, as well as academic institutions and the private sector.

With regard to resource cultivation, the command will encourage young talents to pursue careers in key related disciplines by raising various incentives. It will also seek to facilitate technological innovation by serving as a platform for academia-industry partnerships and spearheading policymaking in information security.

The launch of the new command is part of wider government efforts to bolster Taiwan’s information and electronic security infrastructure. Last August, the Department of Cyber Security was launched under the Executive Yuan to foster the implementation of related systems, promote legislation and administer programs aimed at protecting Taiwan’s information technology infrastructure. 
cyber security
Cybersecurity
defense

RELATED ARTICLES

New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally
2017/06/28 09:07
Miss Waikiki attends cybersecurity seminar in Taiwan
2017/05/29 01:26
More than a third of Taiwanese ransomware victims pay hackers
2017/05/16 14:50
Taiwan needs to form own CERT alliance to beef up cybersecurity
2017/05/15 16:50
Six ways to prevent WannaCry ransomware attack
2017/05/15 14:02