Chiang Ching-kuo documents published online

A set of rare historical documents pertaining to President Chiang Ching-kuo (1910-1988) were published June 28 on the website of Academia Historica, the country’s foremost historical research institution announced June 30.



Comprising minutes, photos, schedules, speeches and transcripts, the 11,683 entries relating to Chiang form part of the collection provided in 1980 by the Office of the President and 1984 by Chen Li-fu, a prominent political figure during the nation’s early history.



According to Chou Hsiao-wen, director of AH’s Department of Cataloguing, Preservation and General Service, the publication of the documents is part of ongoing government efforts to digitize the search system and promote open government data.



Born on the Chinese mainland to President Chiang Kai-shek and his wife, Mao Fu-mei, Chiang Ching-kuo served in several prominent government positions, including president, premier, minister of national defense and minister without portfolio.



During his term as the premier (1972-1978), Chiang implemented the 10 Major Construction Projects, which laid the foundation for Taiwan’s modernization and economic transformation. As president (1978-1988), he initiated a raft of reform measures that led to the democratization of the country.



The Chiang Ching-kuo collection, containing more than 20,000 entries, is only one-tenth the size of the Chiang Kai-shek Archive. However, Chou said it provides vital materials for future research on the history of the Republic of China (Taiwan).



Two other sets of documents were also launched on the AH website the same day. These are 3,560 volumes of documents relating to the Judicial Yuan, most of which date before 1949, as well as 3,457 entries of letters, photos and telegrams dating 1925-1944 concerning Wang Ching-wei (1883-1944), a highly controversial political figure in the early days of the country’s history.



Chou said AH will continue to declassify more historical documents regarding Chiang Ching-kuo, Yen Chia-kan, who served as president in 1978, and Chen Cheng, the ROC’s vice president from 1954-1965, in its collection and release these materials on its website.