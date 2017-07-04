Watchdog says Chinese town is major ivory smuggling hub

HONG KONG (AP) — An environmental watchdog group says its investigation has found that a little-known town in southern China is a major hub for ivory smuggling by organized criminal gangs.

The Washington, D.C.-based Environmental Investigation Agency said in a report Tuesday that it uncovered a network of ivory trafficking syndicates operating out of Shuidong in Guangdong province, near Hong Kong.

The group says its investigators worked undercover posing as buyers to win the trust of a smuggling group and tracked one of its shipments from Mozambique.

Syndicate members told the EIA theirs was just one of 10-20 ivory trafficking groups operating out of Shuidong, the group said.

The EIA's report said three Shuidong syndicate members disclosed details of smuggling ivory from Mozambique's Pemba port to Shuidong by sea via Busan, South Korea.