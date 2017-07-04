Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Content of Chinese history reduced on senior high school curriculum guidelines

@China Times: Ko, Zhang meet in twin-city forum

@Liberty Times: Former National Fire Agency chief given 18 years in prison

@Apple Daily: Man sentenced to death for killing ex-girlfriend and her mother

@Economic Daily News: Housing market warming up

@Commercial Times: U.S., European stock markets up on PMI performance