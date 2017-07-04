Mexican painter Jose Luis Cuevas dies at 83

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president says painter Jose Luis Cuevas has died. He was 83.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not give a cause of death. Cuevas made his mark in the 1950s by breaking with the hyper-nationalist tradition of Mexican muralists of the 1930s and 40s.

Muralists of that time like Diego Rivera idealized the working class, peasants and Mexico's indigenous past.

But Cuevas was known for his twisted, distorted depictions of the human form, both in painting and sculpture.

Pena Nieto said in his Twitter account that Cuevas "will always be remembered as a synonym of universality, freedom, creation."