Croatian rider excluded from Tour of Austria for doping

VIENNA (AP) — A rider of Austrian cycling team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels has been excluded from this week's Tour of Austria after failing two doping tests in May.

The International Cycling Union says it has provisionally suspended Croatian rider Matija Kvasina for testing positive for the banned drug molidustat, which stimulates the production of EPO and red blood cells, during the Fleche du Sud on May 26 and 28.

The 35-year-old Kvasina, who won the stage race in Luxembourg, is a seven-time national time trial champion in Croatia, and took part in the Olympic road races in 2008 in Beijing and four years later in London.

Kvasina finished 40th in Monday's opening stage of the Tour of Austria.