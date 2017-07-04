Wisconsin police arrest suspect in fatal Culver's robbery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say DNA evidence has led to the arrest of one of two suspects in an armed robbery at a Madison, Wisconsin, Culver's restaurant that left a contractor dead.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man was arrested without incident Friday in Janesville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Madison. Madison police had previously called him a person of interest. He was being held Monday on suspicion of felony murder and armed robbery.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the robbery-turned-homicide.

Police say 56-year-old Christ Edward Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes, was working on a remodeling project at the restaurant early last Tuesday when two armed, masked robbers entered. Police say he apparently suffered a heart attack after the robbers forced him to use his equipment to open a safe.