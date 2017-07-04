AP seeks dismissal of libel lawsuit from Russian billionaire

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is asking a judge to dismiss a libel lawsuit from a Russian billionaire with ties to President Vladimir Putin.

In court papers filed Monday, lawyers for the news cooperative call the lawsuit from Oleg Deripaska "intrusive, expensive and chilling" with no legitimate claim of defamation.

Deripaska sued in May over a report that revealed connections to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. He said the story was inaccurate and hurt his business career.

The AP says the aluminum magnate is challenging the March story based on his own "strained implications" and inferences, rather than on information that was actually conveyed.

The AP's also asking to be awarded attorneys' fees under a law meant to protect against efforts to chill speech or publication on matters of public significance.