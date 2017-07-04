DC appeals court orders EPA to move ahead with methane rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington says the head of the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a 2016 rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks.

In a split decision, the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Monday that the EPA must move forward with the Obama-era requirement that aims to reduce the planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced in April that he would delay by 90 days the deadline for oil and gas companies to follow the new rule, which they were required to comply with starting last month.

An EPA spokeswoman says the agency is reviewing the opinion and examining its options.