BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|1943
|1943
|1921
|1921
|Up
|18
|Sep
|1968
|1995
|1951
|1958
|Up
|18
|Dec
|1995
|2020
|1978
|1986
|Up
|19
|Mar
|2023
|2047
|2006
|2015
|Up
|19
|May
|2049
|2065
|2026
|2034
|Up
|20
|Jul
|2063
|2080
|2048
|2053
|Up
|20
|Sep
|2067
|2098
|2067
|2072
|Up
|20
|Dec
|2090
|2095
|2090
|2093
|Up
|20
|Mar
|2113
|2115
|2113
|2115
|Up
|19
|May
|2132
|2137
|2132
|2132
|Up
|20