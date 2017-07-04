  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2017/07/04 03:18

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 1943 1943 1921 1921 Up 18
Sep 1968 1995 1951 1958 Up 18
Dec 1995 2020 1978 1986 Up 19
Mar 2023 2047 2006 2015 Up 19
May 2049 2065 2026 2034 Up 20
Jul 2063 2080 2048 2053 Up 20
Sep 2067 2098 2067 2072 Up 20
Dec 2090 2095 2090 2093 Up 20
Mar 2113 2115 2113 2115 Up 19
May 2132 2137 2132 2132 Up 20