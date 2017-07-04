New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|125.85
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|126.50
|129.50
|126.35
|127.70
|Up
|2.00
|Dec
|130.20
|133.05
|129.85
|131.10
|Up
|1.90
|Mar
|133.70
|136.35
|133.35
|134.60
|Up
|1.85
|May
|136.05
|138.60
|135.65
|136.90
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|138.20
|140.75
|137.95
|139.05
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|141.30
|142.70
|140.30
|141.10
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|144.10
|145.50
|143.30
|144.00
|Up
|1.85
|Mar
|146.90
|147.20
|146.35
|146.70
|Up
|1.75
|May
|147.95
|148.30
|147.95
|148.30
|Up
|1.70
|Jul
|149.35
|149.75
|149.35
|149.75
|Up
|1.70
|Sep
|150.55
|151.00
|150.55
|151.00
|Up
|1.70
|Dec
|152.10
|152.55
|152.10
|152.55
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|154.05
|Up
|1.65
|May
|155.00
|Up
|1.65