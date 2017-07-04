New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|268.60
|270.00
|267.50
|268.10 Down 1.80
|Aug
|269.20
|270.40
|268.00
|268.65 Down 1.85
|Sep
|271.10
|271.65
|268.50
|269.30 Down 1.80
|Oct
|270.00 Down 1.70
|Nov
|270.65 Down 1.65
|Dec
|272.85
|273.15
|270.15
|271.05 Down 1.65
|Jan
|271.65 Down 1.60
|Feb
|271.95 Down 1.60
|Mar
|271.30
|272.50
|271.30
|272.10 Down 1.60
|Apr
|272.50 Down 1.60
|May
|273.20
|273.20
|272.60
|272.65 Down 1.60
|Jun
|273.05 Down 1.60
|Jul
|273.20 Down 1.55
|Aug
|273.60 Down 1.55
|Sep
|273.70 Down 1.55
|Oct
|274.00 Down 1.55
|Nov
|274.05 Down 1.55
|Dec
|274.05 Down 1.55
|Jan
|274.20 Down 1.55
|Feb
|274.30 Down 1.55
|Mar
|273.50
|274.40
|273.50
|274.40 Down 1.55
|Apr
|274.45 Down 1.55
|May
|274.50 Down 1.55
|Jun
|274.55 Down 1.55
|Jul
|274.55 Down 1.55
|Sep
|274.60 Down 1.55
|Dec
|274.70 Down 1.55
|Mar
|274.80 Down 1.55
|May
|274.85 Down 1.55
|Jul
|274.90 Down 1.55
|Sep
|274.95 Down 1.55
|Dec
|275.00 Down 1.55
|Mar
|275.05 Down 1.55
|May
|275.10 Down 1.55
|Jul
|275.15 Down 1.55
|Sep
|275.20 Down 1.55
|Dec
|275.25 Down 1.55
|Mar
|275.30 Down 1.55
|May
|275.35 Down 1.55