BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/07/04 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 268.60 270.00 267.50 268.10 Down 1.80
Aug 269.20 270.40 268.00 268.65 Down 1.85
Sep 271.10 271.65 268.50 269.30 Down 1.80
Oct 270.00 Down 1.70
Nov 270.65 Down 1.65
Dec 272.85 273.15 270.15 271.05 Down 1.65
Jan 271.65 Down 1.60
Feb 271.95 Down 1.60
Mar 271.30 272.50 271.30 272.10 Down 1.60
Apr 272.50 Down 1.60
May 273.20 273.20 272.60 272.65 Down 1.60
Jun 273.05 Down 1.60
Jul 273.20 Down 1.55
Aug 273.60 Down 1.55
Sep 273.70 Down 1.55
Oct 274.00 Down 1.55
Nov 274.05 Down 1.55
Dec 274.05 Down 1.55
Jan 274.20 Down 1.55
Feb 274.30 Down 1.55
Mar 273.50 274.40 273.50 274.40 Down 1.55
Apr 274.45 Down 1.55
May 274.50 Down 1.55
Jun 274.55 Down 1.55
Jul 274.55 Down 1.55
Sep 274.60 Down 1.55
Dec 274.70 Down 1.55
Mar 274.80 Down 1.55
May 274.85 Down 1.55
Jul 274.90 Down 1.55
Sep 274.95 Down 1.55
Dec 275.00 Down 1.55
Mar 275.05 Down 1.55
May 275.10 Down 1.55
Jul 275.15 Down 1.55
Sep 275.20 Down 1.55
Dec 275.25 Down 1.55
Mar 275.30 Down 1.55
May 275.35 Down 1.55