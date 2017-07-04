Texas City commissioner charged in wreck where 2 killed

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A city commissioner from Texas City was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter Monday after authorities said her pickup truck veered to the shoulder of a highway and struck and killed a father and son.

According to her arrest affidavit, Dee Ann Haney, 54, told troopers she had been smoking marijuana. Haney was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and was then arrested and charged after undergoing testing, Galveston police said.

The crash occurred early Monday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 45 where it becomes the Galveston Causeway. Galveston Police Capt. Joshua Schirard said the men were on the ramp shoulder trying to secure items in their own truck when they were hit.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's office identified the victims as Duoc Van Le, 58, of Houston, and his son, Hong Phuc Le, 22, from Dickinson.

Haney said nothing to reporters as she was released from jail midday Monday after posting $100,000 bond.

She's been a commissioner in Texas City, just northwest of Galveston, since 2004 and was most recently re-elected in May 2016. The Galveston County Daily News reports she works as a laboratory safety and training coordinator at Texas A&M University at Galveston.

Haney could receive up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count if convicted.

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com