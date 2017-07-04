Romania: heavy rain causes flight delays in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian airport officials say heavy rain that hit southern Romania caused dozens of flight delays from Bucharest's main airport after a runway flooded.

The Bucharest Airports website showed dozens of flights late departing the Henri Coanda Airport, and at least five flights canceled.

A flight to Athens was delayed by three hours Monday afternoon, while flights to Rome, Vienna, Istanbul, Thessaloniki, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam also took off more than an hour late after rain caused havoc in parts of the capital.

Bucharest National Airports said in a statement later that flooding temporarily closed a runway. It was reopened Monday evening.