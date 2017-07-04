China warns rising tension with NKorea could be disastrous

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China's U.N. ambassador is warning that further escalation of tensions with North Korea risks getting out of control "and the consequences would be disastrous."

Liu Jieyi told a news conference Monday that China hopes key nations will be "more forthcoming" and support its three-part proposal to de-escalate tensions by reviving negotiations with North Korea and achieving denuclearization, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

He said "we cannot afford to wait for too long without dialogue taking place."

North Korea's U.N. Ambassador Kim In Ryong said last week that the more than 50-year confrontation between North Korea and the United States came closer to the brink of nuclear war than ever before when the U.S. and South Korea held military exercises in April and May.