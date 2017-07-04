The Latest: 911 calls show chaotic scene after club shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that injured more than two dozen people at a Little Rock nightclub (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Newly released 911 calls show a panicked, chaotic scene after shots were fired inside a downtown Little Rock nightclub over the weekend, injuring more than two dozen people.

More than a dozen people called 911 after Saturday's shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge. Screams could be heard in the background in some calls, and no one could identify the shooter when asked by 911 operators.

In one call, a shooting victim from the club was reported at a fast food restaurant several blocks away from the nightclub. In another, a woman tells the dispatcher that she's providing medical assistance to a man who had been shot in the leg.

The recordings of the calls were released to The Associated Press on Monday via an open records request.

___

12:40 a.m.

A rapper whose concert in Little Rock was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated assault charges while outside an Alabama club where he was performing just 24 hours later.

Twenty-five-year-old Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested Sunday on outstanding charges of aggravated assault with a gun out of Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Little Rock Police Lt. Steven McClanahan says no arrests have been made in the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock where 25 people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt afterward.