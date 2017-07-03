The Latest: Large crowd gathers for Illinois kidnap case

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The Latest in the alleged kidnapping of a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China. (all times local)

10:45 a.m.

Hundreds of people are gathering outside a federal courthouse where a hearing is being held for a man charged in the kidnapping of a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China.

Authorities believe the scholar, Yingying Zhang, is dead. Her body has not been found.

The Champaign News-Gazette also reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long moved Brendt Allen Christiansen's first court hearing to a larger courtroom to accommodate his family and Zhang's relatives.

Christiansen is accused of abducting the 26-year-old woman on June 9 as she headed to sign a lease for an apartment. The criminal complaint says that Zhang was late for the appointment and that after she was unsuccessful in flagging down a bus, she got into a car driven by the 28-year-old Christiansen.

___

12:10 a.m.

Federal judges typically use initial hearings to make sure a suspect understands the charges. Defendants usually enter a plea only later at arraignment.

