The Latest: Large crowd gathers for Illinois kidnap case

By  Associated Press
2017/07/03 23:51

Yingying Zhang's father Ronggao Zhang, left, and her friend Xiaolin Hou carry the banner as community members join together to walk for

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The Latest in the alleged kidnapping of a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China. (all times local)

10:45 a.m.

Hundreds of people are gathering outside a federal courthouse where a hearing is being held for a man charged in the kidnapping of a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China.

Authorities believe the scholar, Yingying Zhang, is dead. Her body has not been found.

The Champaign News-Gazette also reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long moved Brendt Allen Christiansen's first court hearing to a larger courtroom to accommodate his family and Zhang's relatives.

Christiansen is accused of abducting the 26-year-old woman on June 9 as she headed to sign a lease for an apartment. The criminal complaint says that Zhang was late for the appointment and that after she was unsuccessful in flagging down a bus, she got into a car driven by the 28-year-old Christiansen.

___

12:10 a.m.

A 28-year-old will make his initial court appearance on a federal charge of kidnapping a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.

Brendt Allen Christensen is to appear Monday in a U.S. district court in Urbana, not far from the Urbana-Champaign campus in central Illinois.

The Champaign man is accused of abducting 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9 as she headed to sign a lease for an apartment. Her body hasn't been found.

Federal judges typically use initial hearings to make sure a suspect understands the charges. Defendants usually enter a plea only later at arraignment.

The criminal complaint says Zhang was running late and tried unsuccessfully to flag down a bus. It says minutes later, she got into a car driven by Christensen.