UK govt hopeful of deal to break Northern Ireland deadlock

LONDON (AP) — Britain's senior official for Northern Ireland says he hopes a deal can be struck this week to break an impasse that has left Northern Ireland without a functioning government for six months.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire says "time is short" to reach a deal between Irish nationalists Sinn Fein and pro-British loyalists the Democratic Unionist Party.

The Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration has been on ice since January, and several government-imposed deadlines to reach a deal have passed.

The parties have blamed each other for the impasse that threatens power sharing, the key achievement of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord.

Brokenshire says "some progress has been made" in talks, but "gaps remain."

Britain has warned it may restore direct rule if the talks fail, but Brokenshire set no new deadline Monday.