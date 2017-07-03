Spieth to sit out John Deere Classic again

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Spieth has decided to skip the John Deere Classic to prepare for the British Open.

Spieth is a two-time winner of the tournament. He won the John Deere Classic in 2013 on a sponsor's exemption, which sent him to the FedEx Cup playoffs and a spot on the Presidents Cup team at age 19. He won again in 2015, even though it meant not getting to the British Open until Monday when he was going after the third leg of the Grand Slam.

He did not defend his title at the TPC Deere Run last year.

The John Deere Classic is July 13-16. The British Open at Royal Birkdale is the following week.