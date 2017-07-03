  1. Home
AP Exclusive: Security of US nukes now an official secret

By ROBERT BURNS , AP National Security Writer,Associated Press
2017/07/03 23:08

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has thrown a cloak of secrecy over assessments of how safely and securely its nuclear weapons are operated, maintained and guarded.

That action shrouds a part of the military that has a history of periodic inspection failures and lapses in morale.

Overall results of routine inspections at nuclear weapons bases — such as a "pass-fail" grade — had previously been publicly available. They're now off-limits. That's a change in practice that goes beyond standard withholding of details of such inspections.

The stated reason for the change is to prevent adversaries from learning too much about U.S. nuclear weapons vulnerabilities.

But critics say it goes too far.