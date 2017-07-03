EU warns of possible violence in Kenya presidential election

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the European Union's election observer mission in Kenya says it's no secret there are concerns about possible violence in next month's presidential election.

Kenya a decade ago faced postelection violence that left more than 1,000 people dead and 600,000 displaced from their homes. It was arguably the worst upheaval the East African nation had experienced since independence from Britain in 1963.

Marietje Schaake with the EU observer mission warns that election violence would create a situation where everybody loses. The mission launched Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking re-election against a challenge by opposition leader Raila Odinga, whom he beat in the 2013 vote. Kenyatta supporters have accused Odinga of planning violence if he does not win.