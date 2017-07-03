Taiwan’s Huang Pei-hung embarks on journey to challenge Italian’s top volleyball league

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s volleyball sensation Huang Pei-hung (黃培閎), with his hallmark bald head, is one of the most celebrated volleyball players in Taiwan. After his debut in Europe in 2015, Huang is now taking his volleyball career to a new level, becoming a teammate of well-known Japanese player, Yūki Ishikawa, in the Top Volley Latina team of Italian Volleyball League’s top-tier SuperLega A1.

As the setter, Huang helped Taiwan’s national team win several international volleyball tournaments, including Tianjin 2013 East Asian Game, 2013 Asian Eastern Zone Men's Championship, and 2015 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship. He did his job very well in accomplishing these feats, running the team’s offense and building up offensive scoring opportunities for the team. After the remarkable win of the 16-team Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in 2015, Huang joined Electrocash CCPH team in Spain’s top volleyball league, becoming the first Taiwanese volleyball player to play in a European team.

Huang flew to Italy in May this year and went to the city of Latina to sign a contract to join Top Volley Latina for the 2017/2018 season. He met with the team’s boss, Luigi Goldner, and other important staff members in the management. He said his goal for the next season became clear after signing the contract.

Huang said Latina is Italy’s second oldest volleyball team with 45-year history of consecutive competition, and such famous players as Luciano De Cecco, Ivan Zaytsev and Leandro Vissotto were once members of the team.

The Taiwanese volleyball star said he was jittery about his future in the Italy league, “not knowing what interesting things are going to happen.”

Shortly after coming back from the contract signing in Italy in May, Huang has been training hard under the guidance of Italian coach Federico to adopt himself to the competitive intensity of SuperLega A1. He said he sometimes felt frustrated because he saw his own shortcomings during the training, but then felt comforted again by the improvements he made day after day.

In a recent post on his Facebook, he thanked China Airlines for the sponsorship of his future flights between Taiwan and Italy during his journey to challenge the country’s top volleyball league.