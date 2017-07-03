West Virginia peaks draw experienced climbers and novices

SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (AP) — Seneca Rocks in West Virginia draws climbers from around the mid-Atlantic to a craggy ridge with fiercely vertical routes rising from low forested mountains.

Its peak is 900 feet above a fork of the Potomac River. Despite its daunting appearance, guides say this is a good place to introduce novices to a challenging but manageable ascent.

From the Monongahela National Forest Discovery Center terrace, through a binocular scope, you can watch climbers nearly a half-mile away ascend the west face.

It's also a mountaintop that can be reached without technical climbing, which involves using ropes and gear. Seneca Rocks once hosted American combat troops training to fight in Italy's Apennine Range during World War II.