US senator urges Pakistan to cooperate in Afghan peace push

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain says that continued close cooperation between Washington and Islamabad is essential for peace in the region, including in Afghanistan.

The Arizona Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee spoke on Monday during a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

McCain arrived in Islamabad on Sunday, ahead of a U.S. review of its Afghan war strategy. He was quoted by Pakistani state media as saying there can be no peace in Afghanistan without Pakistan's help.

Monday's statement reported that McCain said Washington attaches importance to its relations with Pakistan. It said Sharif told him that Pakistan will back all efforts aimed at ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier, McCain and Pakistan's army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the South Waziristan tribal region bordering Afghanistan.