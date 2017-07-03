  1. Home
Poland wants Trump's vow of protection from Russian activity

Associated Press
2017/07/03

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's foreign minister says the government would like visiting President Donald Trump to make assurances this week that the presence U.S. troops in Poland will continue as long as the region's security is threatened by Russia.

Trump is to deliver a speech in Warsaw during a brief visit Thursday. The visit comes before Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, where he will meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Poland and the region's nations are concerned for their security because of Russia's increased military activity.

Minister Witold Waszczykowski told reporters Monday that Poland would like to hear Trump's assurances that the rotational presence of thousands of U.S. troops in Poland will continue "as long as there is threat."

He said he was less concerned about Trump confirming NATO's mutual defense obligations.