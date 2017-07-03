Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 3, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A stray thunderstorm;82;75;SW;10;89%;87%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;85;Sunny and very warm;107;85;SSE;6;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;110;75;Sunny and hot;105;72;W;15;18%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;72;65;Sunshine;81;69;E;13;62%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;72;54;Decreasing clouds;70;56;ENE;6;62%;44%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;58;49;Clouds and sun;62;51;SW;5;73%;38%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;77;Sunny and very warm;104;80;SSW;7;14%;3%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;Warmer;92;62;NW;14;30%;26%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;76;60;ENE;14;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and not as hot;95;74;Sunshine, not as hot;86;73;NNE;12;43%;5%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;60;50;A shower in places;59;49;WSW;8;73%;55%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;86;Sunny and hot;120;92;NW;9;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;95;75;High clouds;95;76;SSW;6;59%;35%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;70;Clouds and sun;82;68;W;13;56%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;94;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;WSW;7;71%;56%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;80;68;Sunny and nice;81;68;SSW;9;61%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;73;A t-storm around;88;73;ENE;5;70%;88%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;80;55;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;W;6;36%;5%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;71;56;Clouds and sun;67;53;W;11;62%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;65;47;Mainly cloudy;65;49;ESE;6;72%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;70;52;Sunny and breezy;70;51;E;15;47%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;76;55;Clouds and sun;82;59;NNW;11;45%;15%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer with some sun;72;56;A morning shower;74;58;SW;4;68%;47%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;59;Sun and some clouds;77;55;SSW;6;62%;25%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;79;50;Nice with some sun;82;58;NNW;8;39%;10%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;66;55;Mostly sunny, mild;68;59;NNE;11;69%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;86;64;A shower;87;63;NNW;5;36%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;82;75;Humid with rain;85;74;SW;11;78%;90%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;103;78;Sunny and hot;104;75;NNW;9;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;46;Some brightening;66;46;SSE;4;80%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;81;68;S;3;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;84;Partly sunny and hot;102;84;S;8;48%;12%;10

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;75;65;Variable cloudiness;79;68;ENE;9;60%;28%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief p.m. showers;86;78;Morning showers;87;80;SW;8;75%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;64;50;A morning t-storm;66;50;WNW;13;63%;58%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;86;79;Partly sunny, breezy;85;76;WNW;18;76%;16%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;96;78;Periods of sun, warm;95;79;SSE;10;61%;31%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;68;A stray shower;86;69;S;11;72%;62%;6

Delhi, India;Clearing;95;81;A t-storm in spots;94;80;W;10;77%;73%;11

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;90;60;Partly sunny;91;60;WNW;6;22%;18%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;90;80;A couple of t-storms;90;80;SSE;7;79%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;72;SSE;4;70%;86%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;63;55;A little a.m. rain;66;53;WNW;11;80%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;Turning cloudy, warm;97;73;N;8;22%;13%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;68;Mostly sunny;76;67;ENE;15;76%;26%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;89;77;A heavy thunderstorm;86;76;ENE;6;86%;91%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;66;45;A shower in spots;64;46;SE;5;57%;56%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;7;70%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;50;Showers and t-storms;63;50;SW;13;74%;84%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;76;A t-storm or two;88;75;SW;8;82%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;88;80;Cloudy with showers;88;80;SSE;8;80%;97%;9

Honolulu, United States;Brief a.m. showers;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;ENE;18;58%;30%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;91;74;Cloudy;88;73;WSW;13;59%;43%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;Warm with some sun;99;78;NE;13;52%;67%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;87;69;A shower or t-storm;76;70;N;13;74%;79%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;6;69%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot in the a.m.;110;86;Sunny and hot;105;85;NNE;11;31%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;44;Sun and some clouds;65;41;WNW;4;59%;28%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;62;Sunshine;95;64;NNW;5;11%;9%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;91;82;Partly sunny, breezy;92;82;WSW;19;59%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;83;69;Cloudy with t-storms;81;69;SE;5;84%;96%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;82;Clouds and sun;103;82;SSE;16;42%;29%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;75;56;Mostly sunny;74;54;WSW;9;40%;6%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;Showers and t-storms;89;79;ENE;18;66%;76%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;66;Sunny intervals;83;66;W;5;66%;18%;6

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;SSW;10;78%;66%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;92;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;6;80%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a shower;54;23;Plenty of sunshine;57;24;N;8;22%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;SW;8;77%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;70;61;Turning sunny;70;61;S;8;66%;9%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;92;67;Sunny and nice;84;62;NW;9;55%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;73;57;Periods of sun;74;58;SW;7;59%;43%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;80;61;Clouds, then sun;82;63;S;6;56%;7%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;66;Mostly sunny;77;66;S;5;74%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Sunshine and hot;97;69;ESE;6;27%;7%;9

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;87;82;Cloudy with a shower;89;83;WNW;11;69%;55%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;85;72;A shower;85;74;E;5;75%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;A heavy thunderstorm;87;79;Thunderstorm;90;79;ESE;6;71%;82%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;55;47;Spotty showers;60;48;NW;14;71%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;73;55;A t-storm in spots;73;55;SE;6;62%;68%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;89;81;Brief a.m. showers;89;81;E;7;66%;79%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;67;45;Showers and t-storms;69;49;W;10;67%;85%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;93;77;Cloudy with a shower;87;77;SSW;13;65%;80%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;65;48;Sunny and pleasant;67;54;NNE;10;76%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;75;56;Partly sunny;75;56;W;1;57%;4%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;52;WSW;7;61%;71%;4

Mumbai, India;Morning showers;89;79;Cloudy with showers;87;80;WSW;13;78%;89%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;77;55;A shower in spots;73;53;E;7;64%;73%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm around;89;70;Mostly sunny;84;69;ESE;5;52%;26%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;107;74;Sunshine, very hot;102;71;NW;10;30%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little rain;71;56;A bit of rain;72;60;S;11;77%;80%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;88;76;Tropical rainstorm;87;72;WSW;18;79%;95%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;62;48;Clouds and sun;69;49;W;7;35%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;74;51;Partly sunny;76;52;SW;6;55%;25%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;81;76;An afternoon shower;83;77;ESE;5;79%;57%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;75;Couple of t-storms;86;76;N;5;83%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;73;A shower in spots;90;73;E;6;70%;45%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;75;55;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;3;60%;12%;6

Perth, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;59;44;A morning shower;58;48;WSW;5;79%;74%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm around;93;77;WSW;6;66%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;89;73;Turning cloudy;89;73;SE;7;69%;39%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm in spots;93;73;NNW;5;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;57;A morning shower;73;51;NE;11;51%;55%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or t-storm;90;70;Decreasing clouds;90;69;SW;6;61%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;69;48;An afternoon shower;71;48;SW;8;53%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;Sunny and nice;81;66;SW;9;60%;3%;9

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;82;74;A shower in places;82;74;SSE;14;71%;87%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;54;48;Cloudy with a shower;56;49;S;8;66%;59%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;66;50;Showers and t-storms;62;50;WNW;7;78%;86%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;69;60;Clouds and sun, nice;72;62;NE;6;63%;55%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;108;86;Sunny and hot;114;82;WNW;8;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;89;62;Mostly sunny;90;61;WNW;7;41%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;Clouds and sun;68;50;SSE;7;70%;39%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;69;56;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;WSW;10;62%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Couple of t-storms;76;65;ENE;7;83%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;86;79;ESE;11;75%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;66;Couple of t-storms;76;66;NNE;5;94%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;86;59;Partly sunny, nice;89;62;W;8;14%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;56;42;Colder with a shower;48;34;E;5;71%;60%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNE;6;72%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine, hot;99;64;Dimmed sunshine, hot;92;61;NNW;9;34%;3%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;71;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;NNE;7;53%;4%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy rain, humid;85;73;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SSW;4;75%;61%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain this afternoon;91;79;A t-storm or two;93;79;S;6;76%;84%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A shower or t-storm;87;79;S;7;73%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and a t-storm;68;57;Partly sunny, warmer;77;51;WNW;7;66%;3%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;85;79;A shower or two;85;78;E;12;78%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;72;52;Periods of sun;61;50;NW;10;60%;29%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;61;53;Partly sunny;68;51;NW;9;57%;18%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A heavy a.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;NNW;4;67%;63%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;64;52;Showers and t-storms;64;51;W;8;74%;85%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;101;77;Sun, some clouds;102;77;E;9;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;Sunny and very hot;101;70;NE;7;29%;12%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;Sunshine and warm;100;76;E;9;13%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;97;76;Plenty of sunshine;91;77;NW;8;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;87;61;Mostly sunny;93;61;ENE;5;32%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;92;78;Cloudy and humid;90;74;S;9;69%;81%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;71;57;Sunshine and nice;72;58;N;4;72%;1%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;82;70;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;ENE;7;55%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;86;67;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;SE;9;53%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;90;55;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;48;NNW;11;42%;10%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NNE;4;46%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;75;56;Partly sunny;80;56;NNW;10;40%;15%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;75;SW;5;82%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;65;49;Showers and t-storms;63;48;W;11;74%;86%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;68;51;Showers and t-storms;70;51;W;14;61%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;52;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;44;W;18;71%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;81;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;SSW;6;83%;74%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;100;68;Sunny and very hot;100;72;NE;5;25%;5%;9

