Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 3, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;SW;17;89%;87%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and very warm;42;29;SSE;10;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;43;24;Sunny and hot;40;22;W;24;18%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;22;19;Sunshine;27;20;E;21;62%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;22;12;Decreasing clouds;21;13;ENE;9;62%;44%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Clouds and sun;17;11;SW;8;73%;38%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;25;Sunny and very warm;40;26;SSW;11;14%;3%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Warmer;33;16;NW;23;30%;26%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;ENE;22;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and not as hot;35;23;Sunshine, not as hot;30;23;NNE;20;43%;5%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;15;10;A shower in places;15;10;WSW;13;73%;55%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;48;30;Sunny and hot;49;33;NW;15;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;35;24;High clouds;35;24;SSW;9;59%;35%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Clouds and sun;28;20;W;20;56%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;WSW;12;71%;56%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;27;20;Sunny and nice;27;20;SSW;14;61%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;23;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;7;70%;88%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;27;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;W;10;36%;5%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;13;Clouds and sun;20;12;W;17;62%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;18;8;Mainly cloudy;18;10;ESE;10;72%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;21;11;Sunny and breezy;21;10;E;24;47%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;25;13;Clouds and sun;28;15;NNW;17;45%;15%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer with some sun;22;14;A morning shower;23;14;SW;7;68%;47%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;15;Sun and some clouds;25;13;SSW;10;62%;25%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;Nice with some sun;28;14;NNW;13;39%;10%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;19;13;Mostly sunny, mild;20;15;NNE;17;69%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;30;18;A shower;30;17;NNW;8;36%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Humid with rain;29;24;SW;18;78%;90%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and hot;40;24;NNW;14;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;8;Some brightening;19;8;SSE;6;80%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;S;4;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;29;Partly sunny and hot;39;29;S;14;48%;12%;10

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;24;18;Variable cloudiness;26;20;ENE;14;60%;28%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief p.m. showers;30;26;Morning showers;31;27;SW;13;75%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;18;10;A morning t-storm;19;10;WNW;21;63%;58%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;30;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;WNW;28;76%;16%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;35;26;Periods of sun, warm;35;26;SSE;16;61%;31%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;20;A stray shower;30;20;S;17;72%;62%;6

Delhi, India;Clearing;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;W;16;77%;73%;11

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;32;15;Partly sunny;33;15;WNW;9;22%;18%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;32;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;SSE;12;79%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;SSE;7;70%;86%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;17;13;A little a.m. rain;19;12;WNW;17;80%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Turning cloudy, warm;36;23;N;13;22%;13%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;20;Mostly sunny;25;20;ENE;23;76%;26%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;9;86%;91%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;19;7;A shower in spots;18;8;SE;8;57%;56%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;11;70%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;10;Showers and t-storms;17;10;SW;20;74%;84%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SW;13;82%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;31;26;Cloudy with showers;31;27;SSE;13;80%;97%;9

Honolulu, United States;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;ENE;29;58%;30%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;23;Cloudy;31;23;WSW;20;59%;43%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;26;Warm with some sun;37;26;NE;21;52%;67%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;31;21;A shower or t-storm;24;21;N;21;74%;79%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;ESE;9;69%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot in the a.m.;44;30;Sunny and hot;41;30;NNE;18;31%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;7;Sun and some clouds;18;5;WNW;6;59%;28%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;17;Sunshine;35;18;NNW;8;11%;9%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;33;28;Partly sunny, breezy;33;28;WSW;31;59%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;28;21;Cloudy with t-storms;27;21;SE;8;84%;96%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Clouds and sun;39;28;SSE;25;42%;29%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;24;12;WSW;15;40%;6%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Showers and t-storms;32;26;ENE;30;66%;76%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;19;Sunny intervals;28;19;W;8;66%;18%;6

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;16;78%;66%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;9;80%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a shower;12;-5;Plenty of sunshine;14;-4;N;13;22%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;12;77%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;16;Turning sunny;21;16;S;14;66%;9%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and nice;29;17;NW;14;55%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;23;14;Periods of sun;23;14;SW;12;59%;43%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;27;16;Clouds, then sun;28;17;S;10;56%;7%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;S;9;74%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunshine and hot;36;20;ESE;9;27%;7%;9

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;30;28;Cloudy with a shower;32;28;WNW;17;69%;55%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;29;22;A shower;29;23;E;8;75%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;Thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;10;71%;82%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;13;8;Spotty showers;15;9;NW;22;71%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;23;13;A t-storm in spots;23;13;SE;10;62%;68%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;32;27;Brief a.m. showers;31;27;E;12;66%;79%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;19;7;Showers and t-storms;20;9;W;16;67%;85%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;25;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;SSW;21;65%;80%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;19;12;NNE;16;76%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;24;14;Partly sunny;24;14;W;2;57%;4%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;11;WSW;12;61%;71%;4

Mumbai, India;Morning showers;32;26;Cloudy with showers;31;27;WSW;21;78%;89%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;25;13;A shower in spots;23;12;E;11;64%;73%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm around;32;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;ESE;8;52%;26%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;42;23;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;NW;16;30%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little rain;22;13;A bit of rain;22;16;S;18;77%;80%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;31;24;Tropical rainstorm;30;22;WSW;28;79%;95%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;16;9;Clouds and sun;20;9;W;12;35%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;23;11;Partly sunny;24;11;SW;9;55%;25%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;27;24;An afternoon shower;28;25;ESE;7;79%;57%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;N;8;83%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;23;A shower in spots;32;23;E;10;70%;45%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;24;13;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;5;60%;12%;6

Perth, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;15;7;A morning shower;14;9;WSW;9;79%;74%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;9;66%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Turning cloudy;31;23;SE;12;69%;39%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;NNW;9;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;22;14;A morning shower;23;10;NE;17;51%;55%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or t-storm;32;21;Decreasing clouds;32;20;SW;9;61%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;20;9;An afternoon shower;22;9;SW;13;53%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Sunny and nice;27;19;SW;15;60%;3%;9

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;28;24;A shower in places;28;23;SSE;22;71%;87%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;12;9;Cloudy with a shower;13;9;S;12;66%;59%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Showers and t-storms;17;10;WNW;11;78%;86%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;21;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;NE;10;63%;55%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;42;30;Sunny and hot;45;28;WNW;13;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;31;17;Mostly sunny;32;16;WNW;11;41%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Clouds and sun;20;10;SSE;11;70%;39%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;WSW;16;62%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;19;Couple of t-storms;24;19;ENE;11;83%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ESE;18;75%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;NNE;8;94%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;32;17;W;12;14%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;13;6;Colder with a shower;9;1;E;8;71%;60%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;10;72%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine, hot;37;18;Dimmed sunshine, hot;34;16;NNW;14;34%;3%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;NNE;11;53%;4%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy rain, humid;29;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;SSW;6;75%;61%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain this afternoon;33;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;S;9;76%;84%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;S;12;73%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;Partly sunny, warmer;25;10;WNW;11;66%;3%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;26;A shower or two;29;26;E;20;78%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;22;11;Periods of sun;16;10;NW;15;60%;29%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;16;12;Partly sunny;20;10;NW;15;57%;18%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A heavy a.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNW;7;67%;63%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;18;11;Showers and t-storms;18;11;W;13;74%;85%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;38;25;Sun, some clouds;39;25;E;14;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;Sunny and very hot;38;21;NE;12;29%;12%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;Sunshine and warm;38;24;E;14;13%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;NW;13;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;30;16;Mostly sunny;34;16;ENE;8;32%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;33;26;Cloudy and humid;32;23;S;15;69%;81%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;22;14;Sunshine and nice;22;14;N;6;72%;1%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ENE;12;55%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;SE;14;53%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;32;13;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;9;NNW;17;42%;10%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NNE;7;46%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;27;14;NNW;16;40%;15%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;SW;9;82%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;19;10;Showers and t-storms;17;9;W;17;74%;86%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;20;11;Showers and t-storms;21;10;W;22;61%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;11;7;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;7;W;29;71%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;27;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SSW;10;83%;74%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;38;20;Sunny and very hot;38;22;NE;8;25%;5%;9

_____

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius