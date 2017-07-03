Iranians hold 'Trumpism' cartoon contest to mock US leader

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians have organized a "Trumpism" cartoon contest in which hundreds of participants have been invited to submit artwork mocking the U.S. leader.

The same organizers held a Holocaust cartoon contest last year, which they said was meant to highlight Western double standards on free speech and not to cast doubt on the Nazi genocide.

The logo for the Trump contest is based on the Nazi emblem, with a diagonal "T'' in a white circle against a red background. One cartoon shows President Donald Trump painting a Hitler-like mustache on the face of the Statue of Liberty.

The exhibition, which opened Monday, includes the works of some 1,600 Iranian and foreign participants. The winner of the top prize will get $1,500.