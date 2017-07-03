Doubts arise over Chinese Nobel winner's inability to travel

BEIJING (AP) — A friend of imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo says he doubts the government's claims that the ailing dissident is too sick to leave the country in part because of a video in which Liu is described as being in "acceptable" condition.

Whether Liu is able to travel is a question in negotiations for his possible release from a Chinese hospital. The U.S. and European Union have been calling on Beijing to allow China's most famous political prisoner, recently diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer, to choose where he wants to be treated.

Hu Jia, a political dissident, said Monday that a video that emerged on YouTube over the weekend appeared to indicate that Liu was in stable condition. Medical experts were seen saying Liu's treatment plan was going smoothly.