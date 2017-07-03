Police officer shot, suspect killed in Virginia shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — One person was killed and an officer wounded in a police shooting in Virginia.

Police say in a statement that it happened about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when Norfolk officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon.

Police say when the officers arrived, they were told that a man was inside a nearby house with a gun.

When the officers tried to make contact with the man, police say he shot an officer. Police say other officers on scene returned fire, striking the suspect. Police say first aid was administered but the suspect died at the scene.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, and Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.