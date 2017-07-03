Taiwanese boss takes entire staff on two-week vacation to Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The owner of an online shopping site announced on his Facebook page that due to excellent sales results, he is rewarding all of his employees by taking them on a trip to Spain and Portugal for two weeks this month.

The owner of the online shopping site 486 world, who goes by the name Mr. 486 (486先生), posted an announcement on his Facebook page that because combined sales in May increased by 18 percent from the same period last year, the company will close for business to allow all employees to enjoy an all-expense paid trip with him to Spain and Portugal.

He announced that the last shipments will go out on July 14, and from July 15 onward the site will take pre-orders, with normal operations resuming on Aug 6. The post has received 11,000 likes since yesterday morning.

Netizens quickly praised the announcement:

"'Resting for half a month' is a hundred times better than the 'one fixed day off and one flexible rest day' (一例一休)."

"If Taiwan had a lot more enterprises like this, it would absolutely be able to retain talent."

"Don't ask if there's enough products, ask if there are enough employees."