Taiwan's first Star Wars Run to take place in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- After taking place in Argentina, Brazil, and Singapore, STAR WARS RUN is coming to Taiwan this October!

Taiwan's first Star Wars Run will kick off on October 1st in Machangding Memorial Park, which is located by the Xindian riverbank and is a neighboring park to Qingnian Park.

Participants are welcomed to dress in their favorite Star Wars character’s costume and will be able to run with the 501st Legion and immersed in real size star wars X-WING and AC-ACT.

The route goes from Machangding Memorial Park to Huazhong Riverside Park with race distances covering 5km.

Each participant will receive a race kit comprising a T-shirt, sling bag, towel, plushie, and completion medal.

The organizer will donate NT$10 to a charity called MAKE A WISH association for each participant when the payment is made.

For more information, please visit the website here.