Train cars derail in Washington state; minor injuries

STEILACOOM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say several passengers suffered minor injuries after parts of an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington state.

Amtrak and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the locomotive and the baggage car of the Amtrak Cascades train derailed around 2:30 p.m. near the town of Steilacoom. The train runs between Vancouver, Canada, and Eugene-Springfield, Oregon.

The train, which was carrying 267 passengers, derailed near the Chambers Bay golf course, which was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open.

Amtrak says all passengers were evacuated and provided with alternate transportation.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.