Honduran Congress president visits Taiwan, meets with Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President of the National Congress of Honduras, Mauricio Oliva Herrera, is visiting Taiwan from July 2 to July 7 at the invitation of Taiwan’s government.

The president of Congress met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, who seeks to enhance bilateral engagement between the two countries, especially in the areas of parliamentary cooperation and exchange.

This is the second time in two weeks high-level Honduran officials visited the nation.

On June 20, Honduran First Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias and the members of his delegation arrived in Taiwan on a six-day visit, to introduce the country's coffee to the world at the 27th Taipei International Food Show.

Honduras is the seventh largest coffee producer in the world and the largest in Latin America.

In her speech, Tsai said Taiwan has over the past year organized several trade missions as well as coffee procurement delegations to Honduras, and have made a great number of purchases of its coffee products.

She added that the government is now set to allow imports of Honduras’ beef and melon products, a step that will surely expand trade and economic ties between the two nations.

The government is also encouraging Taiwanese enterprises to explore business opportunities in the Central American country, to strengthen collaboration between the two countries for win-win business exchanges, she said.