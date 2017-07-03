Taiwanese parents spend 5th most in world on education

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to a report published Thursday (June 29) by HSBC titled "The Value of Education," Taiwan ranked as the 5th highest in the world in terms of spending by parents on their children's education.

Taiwanese parents spent an average of US$56,424 per child for their education from elementary to university, well above the global average of US$44,000. Hong Kong parents led the world with a whopping US$132,161 per kid, with the United Arab Emirates (US$99,378), Singapore (US$70,939), and the United States (US$58,464) rounded out the top four. France came at the bottom of the list at only US$16,708.

The survey, which was carried out on 8,481 parents from 15 countries and regions in February, asked parents with at least one child over the age of 23 about their expenditures on education per child from elementary school to university. Their spending on fees, books, school transport and accommodations were included in the estimate.

Despite the large expenditure on their children's education, 72 percent of Taiwanese parents felt that their kids' college education would of little use to them, which was the highest percentage of the countries surveyed and was well above the global average of 42 percent.

When it came to post graduate education, 93 percent of Taiwanese parents would consider it for their child, just two percentage points above the global average of 91 percent. As for university studies abroad for their child, Taiwanese parents came in at 35 percent, significantly lower than the global average of 41 percent.

As for private education, 75 percent of Taiwanese parents are paying for private tuition or have done so in the past, that is well ahead of the U.S. at 46 percent, but far behind the leader China at 93 percent, indicating a high rate of dissatisfaction with the public education system in that country.

In terms of digital learning, 67 percent of Taiwanese parents would consider an online university degree for their kids, seven percentage points above the global average of 60 percent.

"In nine of the 15 countries surveyed, paying for their child's education is most likely to be parents' biggest financial commitment, above others such as mortgage or rent payments and household bills," said HSBC's head of wealth management Charlie Nunn.

The survey found that the level of spending correlated strongly to whether the child attended a public or private school. For example, in Hong Kong, parents of children who attended public schools spent an average of US$96,735 on their education, while parents who sent their kids to private schools spent US$211,371.

HSBC's survey also found Asian parents are much more optimistic about their children's future prospects, with 85 percent of Indian and 78 percent of Chinese parents believing their children had a positive outlook about their future, respectively. However, in France, only three percent of parents were optimistic about their children's future.