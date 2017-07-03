BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

UNITED STATES-ASIA — Chinese President Xi Jinping is pointing to "some negative factors" that have cropped up in U.S.-China relations since he and President Donald Trump first met less than three months ago. Sent 130 words, photo; developing.

SINGAPORE-LEE FAMILY FEUD — Singapore's prime minister addressed his escalating family feud in a speech in Parliament on Monday, saying his siblings' accusations that he had misused government power were "entirely baseless" but he would not sue them. Sent 130 words, developing; photos expected.

INDONESIA-VOLCANO — A rescue helicopter crashed while heading to help evacuate residents near an active volcano on Indonesia's main island, killing all eight people on board, officials said. Sent 380 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-MILITANT SIEGE — The Philippines' defense chief said the militant leader of the group that laid siege to a southern city is suspected to be hiding in a mosque there, days after he was reported to have fled the bombed-out city. Sent 340 words.

VIETNAM-BUFFALO FIGHT DEATH — A traditional water buffalo fight in northern Vietnam was suspended after an animal attacked and killed its owner, in the first human fatality since the sport resumed after the Vietnam War. Sent 210 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — The past week's events include China's Liaoning aircraft carrier heading for a port call in Hong Kong, China protesting a U.S. Navy destroyer sailing near a China-claimed island and U.S.-Philippine joint patrols in the Sulu Sea. By Christopher Bodeen. Sent 900 words, photos.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — Editor selections from the past week in Asia. Sent 150 words.

FINANCIAL:

HONG KONG-CHINA-BOND LINK — Global investor access to China's financial markets is widening further with the launch of a bond trading link with Hong Kong. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 280 words, photos.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-NOTE 7 — Samsung Electronics plans to recycle and sell its recalled Galaxy Note 7 phones starting week in South Korea, salvaging their unused parts. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 320 words, photo.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan shows manufacturers are planning to increase investment to bridge shortages in capacity as demand for exports recovers. By Elaine Kurtenbach. Sent 450 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after a surveyed showed Japan's manufacturing outlook improving and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party was defeated in Tokyo municipal elections. By Joe McDonald. Sent 590 words, photos.

