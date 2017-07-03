Taiwan’s Chiayi City promotes cool short haircuts to save energy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—With temperatures easily reaching upwards of 30 degrees Celsius in the summer, Taiwan's Chiayi City Government is promoting cool short haircuts in an effort to help conserve energy by inviting the city’s hairdressing and beauty industry to pitch the short locks idea to their customers.





The city government said it is worth learning from Japan’s hairdressing and beauty industry that has been cooperating with their government’s “COOL BIZ” energy saving campaign by advertising the promotional slogan “cutting hair one centimeter shorter to reduce perceived temperature by one Celsius degree” and by holding cool short hairstyles contests every year since 2007 that give the public opportunities to see good examples of energy saving and esthetic hairstyles.





Chiayi Environmental Bureau chief Chang Chih-cheng (張志誠) said short haircuts can reduce not only water consumption and electricity usage of water heaters and hair dryers but also perceived temperature. The movement will also usher in a creative element by combining fashion with energy saving, he added.