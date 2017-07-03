  1. Home
Best photos from the past week in Asia

Review the top news stories and best photos from last week

By  Associated Press
2017/07/03 15:00

Chinese President Xi Jinping administered the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam as China marked 20 years since the city became a semi-autonomous region after its handover from Britain in 1997. Pro-democracy demonstrators protested in Hong Kong in the days leading up to the anniversary.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looked through the scope of a Chinese-made sniper rifle during a presentation of weapons as part of a military aid package from China.

Muslims lined the street in Jakarta, Indonesia, as they performed Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

A North Korean taekwondo demonstration team performed at the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul ahead of the World Taekwondo Championships held from June 24 to June 30.
