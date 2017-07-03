  1. Home
  2. World

Rapper who performed at Little Rock club arrested in Alabama

By SEAN MURPHY and KELLY P. KISSEL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/07/03 13:41

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, left, and a resident who calls himself simply “Brother Larry” hold hands during a prayer following a ne

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, left, and a resident who calls himself simply “Brother Larry” hold hands during a prayer following a ne

The Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, Ark., was the scene of a mass shooting during a rap concert early Saturday, July 1, 201

Robert Holt, right, of Let Our Violence End, L.O.V.E., speaks during a candlelight vigil in response to the mass shooting in the early

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, fourth from left, and other concerned citizens listen to speakers during a candlelight vigil in respons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A rapper whose concert in Little Rock was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated assault charges while outside an Alabama club where he was performing just 24 hours later.

Twenty-five-year-old Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested Sunday on outstanding charges of aggravated assault with a gun out of Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Little Rock Police Lt. Steven McClanahan says no arrests have been made in the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock where 25 people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt afterward.