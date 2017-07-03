Photo of the Day: Aboriginal Festival kicks off in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of Taiwan's indigenous communities gather to promote the Makapahay Festival (馬卡巴嗨文化觀光季).

As the harvest festivals of many Taiwanese indigenous tribes are held in July, the Taitung City Government is holding the Makaoahay Festival from June 1 to August 12 to showcase aboriginal culture in Taiwan.

The festival includes the traditional festivals of the indigenous Amis, Kebalan, Rukai, Paiwan and Puyuma tribes. Each group will not only perform their traditional dances and celebrations, but also prepare indigenous food for all the visitors in order to experience the real aboriginal lives.

For more information, please visit the Taitung City Office website.