Lanto Griffin wins Web.com's Nashville Golf Open in playoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lanto Griffin won the Nashville Golf Open on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, waiting out weather delays and outlasting Abraham Ancer in overtime.

Griffin won with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff — the par-3 10th. He earned $99,000 to jump from 135th to 21st on the money list with $110,651, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards, and wrapped exempt status on the Web.com Tour through next season.

Griffin closed with a 4-under 68 to match Ancer (67) at 16-under 272 at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club. Taylor Moore (66) and Guillermo Pereira (67) tied for third at 15 under.

After a bogey on No. 10, Griffin birdied four of the next five holes. The 29-year-old former Virginia Commonwealth matched the course record Saturday with a 62.

Ancer birdied four of the last six holes in regulation. He made $59,400 to go from 23rd to 11th on the money list with $160,862.

Conrad Shindler, the leader after each of the first three rounds, had a 75 to drop into a tie for 25th at 10 under. He set the course record with a 62 on Thursday.